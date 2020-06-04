The robbery of a 76-year-old woman in the Target parking lot on Wednesday might be connected to a carjacking in Maplewood, Savage Police said.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on June 3 while the victim was unloading her shopping cart into her vehicle.
Police said an unidentified male suspect ran out of a vehicle and grabbed the woman's purse from around her arm, causing her to fall to the ground, before jumping back inside a vehicle, which left the scene at high speed. The victim did not report any injuries.
No arrests have been made, but investigators believe the vehicle is connected to the recent carjacking, according to Savage Police Detective Sgt. Mike Schiltz. In Maplewood, two teenage suspects pushed down an 87-year-old man before taking his car.
Schiltz said four juvenile males involved in the Target robbery were inside the store prior to the incident. He said they appeared to be "milling around" and might've been watching the victim.
When the woman exited the store, three males followed her out and stood outside while the other male suspect got into a vehicle and circled the parking lot, he said.
Eventually, the other suspects got into the vehicle and drove to the area where the woman was unloading her purchases before the robbery took place.
The purse, with its contents missing, was later recovered by officers at Highway 13 and 128th Street.
Correction: A previous version of this article gave an incorrect age of the victim.