River Bend Park basketball court

Basketball court at River Bend Park with basketball hoops removed.

 Photo by Matthew Voigt

City officials have again removed the basketball hoops at River Bend Park following an incident leading to the shooting of at least two boys on Sunday, May 21.

City Administrator Brad Larson said there was a previous shooting that occurred about six weeks prior which he said originated at the basketball court, which prompted the decision. Larson confirmed the decision was made between himself and Police Chief Rodney Seurer.

