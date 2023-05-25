City officials have again removed the basketball hoops at River Bend Park following an incident leading to the shooting of at least two boys on Sunday, May 21.
City Administrator Brad Larson said there was a previous shooting that occurred about six weeks prior which he said originated at the basketball court, which prompted the decision. Larson confirmed the decision was made between himself and Police Chief Rodney Seurer.
“We take it very seriously when we have two shootings within six weeks of each other, that’s why we took the hoops down just to give us some time to evaluate options,” Larson said.
Larson said May 24 that the problem isn’t necessarily those playing basketball, but rather other people congregating there.
“We know that there’s a lot of good kids using the basketball courts. We know this negatively affects them,” Larson said. “We know taking down the hoops is affecting the good kids that are using the basketball courts when we are doing it because of the people misbehaving there — the ones not using the basketball courts and the basketball hoops.”
Mayor Janet Williams said she thinks taking down the hoops will only be a temporary move.
“I think it’s especially important for these kids to have healthy activities,” Williams said.
Larson said it’s not unusual for any city to receive a number of calls regarding activities at parks but when it comes to physical safety, that’s when they draw a line in the sand.
“When there’s issues of physical safety, when there’s people shooting into crowds of people, we take that pretty seriously,” Larson said.
Asked if he was concerned people may congregate at the park regardless of the hoops, Larson said it hasn’t been a concern so far.
“I think that would be a point of information for us as we evaluate this,” Larson said.
Not a new solution
The basketball hoops being taken down by Savage officials — specifically at River Bend Park — isn’t a unique course of action by the city.
According to previous reporting by Southwest News Media, the hoops were taken down in 2011 because of a history of altercations at the park, then put back up.
An article from 2013 explained how the hoops were being taken back down again under the orders of Seurer following violence issues at the park.
“We’ve got kids out there practicing ball, out there on the playground, and we don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Seurer said in 2013. “It’s a public safety issue.”
In 2017, the hoops were reinstalled at the park after when they were again taken down. According to previous reporting, the decision was made to remove them previously because trash was left behind by some players and due to offensive language. Several residents had requested for them to be returned.
Since the hoops were reinstalled, Larson said the city hadn’t had any issues with the park outside of “normal” complaints until recently.
He said the city is committing to a more permanent solution. Larson said it could take months for a decision, saying input will be sought from the city council, citizen commissions and the community.
“We didn’t improve lighting, we didn’t improve the amenities, we didn’t improve the parking lot,” he said. “I think there are other things we can look at. We want to ensure whatever solutions we have are impactful, long-term.”
Investigations underway
Investigations into the shootings in April and last Sunday are underway.
Savage Police responded to a complaint regarding shots fired around 8 p.m. on May 21. When officers arrived, they were stopped by a driver leaving the area who reported their friend had been shot in the ankle, according to a release from the city.
“Detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene and conducted a comprehensive investigation, gathering evidence, documenting the scene and interviewing witnesses,” a press release reads. “During the preliminary phases of the investigation, at least two juvenile males were shot and were transported to the hospitals by ambulance and a private vehicle. Both juveniles are in critical but stable condition.”
The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation and there isn’t any suspect information at this time.
Asked for a copy of the police report from the alleged shooting at the park in April, Capt. Scott Gordon declined to comment, citing it being an active investigation.
The Savage Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding these investigations to contact the Savage Police Department at 952-882-2608 or Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. If you have any video that captured suspicious activity between the hours of 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 21, contact Detective Pat Miller at 952-882-2618.