The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association has awarded Savage Police Detectives Pat Miller and Gabe Kerkaert the Distinguished Service Award, the city announced this week.
The award recognizes their investigative work on a sextortion case involving more than 40 minor girls, according to a press release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, and the suspect was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison.
The Distinguished Service Award is given for outstanding achievements, including crime prevention, detective work, community service and relations, juvenile work, drug control and prevention, training safety, mentoring and innovative approaches to public safety.
“I am so proud of Detectives Miller and Kerkaert for their attention to detail, their focus on attaining justice for the victims and their positive collaboration with other law enforcement entities and organizations,” Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer said in a statement. “They worked tirelessly, along with the rest of the team, to bring the suspect to justice in a timely manner. As a result, the suspect will no longer be able to extort and take advantage of anyone else.”
Fourteen recipients, including Detectives Miller and Kerkaert, will be formally recognized at the MCPA’s Annual Statewide Awards Banquet on Nov. 21.