The City of Edina has named Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama the next leader of the Edina Fire Department.
Slama’s resignation from the Savage Fire Department is set to take effect June 30, pending acceptance from the Savage City Council on Monday, June 7.
“This was a really difficult decision because it is such a great group of firefighters here in Savage,” Slama said, adding he plans to depart officially in early July once the Savage Fire Department’s transition to 24/7 fire station coverage takes full effect.
Slama joined the Savage Fire Department in 2008 after working as a firefighter in Mankato and a firefighter and paramedic with the Edina Fire Department and Mdewakanton Emergency Services.
In Savage, Slama was promoted to deputy fire chief in 2018 after serving three years as captain.
He became the city’s fire chief in October, 2019 after two stints serving as interim chief during the year; once following the retirement of former Chief Joel McColl and again following the resignation of former Chief Andrain Roach.
Slama said an opportunity to lead Edina’s department presents an exciting challenge because the city also owns and operates an ambulance service. He said he’s also looking forward to returning to the department he formerly belonged to.
Slama lives in Savage with his wife, Hillary, and their two children, Oliver and Madeline.