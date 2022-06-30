The Savage Fire Department is hosting a recruitment open house 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Fire Station No. 2, 13105 Dakota Avenue, where residents can meet current firefighters and learn more about becoming a Savage firefighter.
Anyone who is interested is encouraged to stop by and take a tour of the fire station. Visitors can put on the fire gear; ask questions about training; and what’s required if hired. They can also learn about pension and how the pension system works.
The event is a no-obligation meet-and-greet to have the public's questions answered by firefighters. Spouses and significant others are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Gary Holler, Savage firefighter, at gholler@cityofsavage.com.