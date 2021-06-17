The Savage Fire Department will host a recruitment open house this month to meet with residents who might be interested in becoming a part-time firefighter, the city announced.
The open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at the O’Connell Fire Station #1 at 14321 O’Connell Road in Savage.
The Savage Fire Department is a combination fire department staffed with full-time and part-time firefighters.
“Our part-time firefighters are an essential part of our team as they are community members of Savage,” Assistant Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan said in a press release. “We invite all Savage residents interested in learning more to stop by to meet us, tour the station and ask questions of some of our current firefighters.”
Firefighters must live within seven minutes from a Savage fire station, be at least 18 years old and have a valid Minnesota driver’s license.
Applications for part-time firefighters are now being accepted at cityofsavage.com through 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. To learn more, visit cityofsavage.com or call 952-882-2689.