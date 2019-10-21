The Savage Fire Department responded to two trash fires Sunday evening and Monday morning.
The first call came when a dumpster fire broke out shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at West 126th Street and Inglewood Avenue.
Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama said no witnesses had seen anyone using the dumpster. Anyone that might've seen someone throw something away in the hour prior to the fire should contact the department, but Slama said he doesn't suspect arson.
The second call came shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday near McCann Park. A garbage truck's load caught on fire, city spokeswoman Emily Gunderson said, so the driver dumped the load into two mounds in McCann's parking lot.
The police and fire departments responded, Gunderson said, and the fire's cause is unclear. A crew began cleaning up the trash later that morning with a Bobcat.
Slama said the two incidents don't appear to be related.
Dropping burning trash and calling the fire department is typical procedure with garbage fires aboard trucks, a National Waste and Recycling Association official told The Press-Enterprise, a California newspaper, earlier this month.
Waste management officials around the country warn against throwing away hot coals and lithium batteries, such as those in cell phones, to avoid fires.