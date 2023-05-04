Could thefts really happen at a police station? Would people dare to do so at a place where law enforcement is?
While many wouldn’t think so, the reality is it has happened at the Savage Police Department. It’s one of the reasons why the city is looking to add security fencing around the department.
Adding fencing is something Chief Rodney Seurer has been discussing since mid-2021 as part of a plan that would provide security for staff, council members, the community and city visitors.
“Over the years, there have been times when officers have found people walking through the back [police department] parking lot late at night or early in the morning, filming the outside and inside of officers’ personal vehicles and undercover vehicles or playing games,” city communications director Emily Gunderson said in an email.
On one occasion, Gunderson said an officer was getting off of a night shift and was going home. He found his car had been “rummaged through.” According to Gunderson, there have also been several tires on police vehicles which have been pierced by nails in the side walls.
While walking the perimeter of the police station May 2, Seurer said a fence would be “sort of like a peace of mind for our officers that are coming and going late at night.”
He said as they go to their vehicles, the officers won’t worry about running into someone wandering the parking lot and wondering what they are up to.
“Nowadays, you just don’t know,” Seurer said.
Original Plan
On Aug. 9, 2021, when Seurer originally discussed the project at a work session, the estimated cost for a perimeter fence was $229,160 and was included in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan, with the expectation it would be constructed in 2023.
The city council wanted to incorporate ornamental fencing on the front portion of the police building and black vinyl chain link fencing for the east/backside of the building, Gunderson said. With the change in plans, the administration was forced to have a new fence layout, design and estimated cost analysis conducted for the project for future consideration.
“Since then, numerous city departments have coordinated to develop a fence design that considers the comments received while meeting the security needs of the police department,” Gunderson said.
Almost two years after originally bringing the project forward, the administration brought a proposal on April 10 which would extend the fence south to encompass the police department portion of City Hall. The fence is expected to be eight feet high, and will include ornamental fencing on the front portion.
With the new design, it will require additional tree removal and replacement while encompassing more fencing and additional restoration, Gunderson said. The estimated cost is about double the original amount, coming in at $431,690.
Instead of using Capital Improvement Plan funding, the council is reallocating American Rescue Plan Act funds initially tabbed for vehicle and equipment replacement to be used for the project. A total of $340,000 of ARPA funds will go towards the fencing project. The remaining costs are expected to be paid for with the city’s Debt Revolving Fund.
“The final funding will be decided based on how the bids come in,” Gunderson said.
Gunderson said the council is expected to review the revised plans on May 15. If approved, the project will go out for bid in June. Construction is planned for the beginning of July and is likely to be completed in the fall.