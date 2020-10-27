A 23-year-old Savage man faces four new felony charges after being charged with 37 felonies earlier this year.
The Scott County Attorney’s Office charged Devin Jarid Vu this month with two felony counts of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child and two felony counts related to electronic solicitation of children.
This spring, Vu was charged with eight counts of possessing pornography involving minors under the age of 13 in Scott County District Court. The investigation also led to 29 felony charges for possessing pornography involving minors in Wright County District Court.
The charges filed this month stem from an investigation conducted by the Savage, Rogers and Elk River police departments.
Authorities allege Vu contacted underage females using social media and sent sexually explicit photos and messages last year.
Two victims spoke with investigators, according to the criminal complaint.
One victim described how she tried multiple times to prevent Vu from contacting her, charges state. In one incident, Vu allegedly used the Snapchat map feature to locate the victim.
Each of the four felony charges carry a sentence of up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted.
In April, Vu pled guilty to three of the felony counts filed in the Wright County case; the other 26 charges were dismissed in July.
Vu’s possession of child pornography case in Scott County hasn’t yet been decided.
According to charging documents, Savage police found 66 images and videos of abused children on Vu’s cell phone during a search last year. Vu admitted to police he’d searched for the images and knew they depicted underage children.
Vu told a Savage detective he’d dated two 15-year-old girls while living in the Buffalo area. He denied having sexual contact with either girl but admitted sending and receiving sexually explicit photos.
After his arrest in October 2019, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office found thousands of abuse images on a thumb drive taken from Vu’s home in Savage, according to charging documents.
Vu is scheduled for a jury trial in Scott County on Nov. 16 — the same day he is also scheduled to make his first court appearance on the new charges.
In 2017, Vu faced several charges for stalking his 5-year-old neighbor while he lived in Otsego.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s family told investigators Vu would call out “I love you” to their daughter from across the street — sometimes from his roof — and knock on their door “relentlessly.”
The victim’s family also reported Vu had attempted to kiss the child. When investigators asked him about the incident, “he became very happy and admitted he did so,” charges state.
Vu told the victim’s family and investigators he wanted to move to California and marry the child. The family obtained a harassment restraining order, which Vu violated.
He was charged with two felony counts of stalking, misdemeanor violation of harassment restraining order and obstructing the legal process for resisting arrest.
He pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated stalking of a juvenile and received a stay of adjudication on the charge, meaning a conviction would be withheld on certain probationary conditions. Vu’s other charges were dismissed.