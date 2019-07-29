A 19-year-old Savage man currently serving a jail sentence for sex with an underage girl has been charged in Ramsey County for a sexual assault investigators say happened at the University of St. Thomas last November.
Noah Daniel Stowell, a resident in the 8000 block of Carriage Hill Road, is accused of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Ramsey County District Court.
Stowell is serving a 75-day sentence in Scott County Jail for a felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction involving a 14-year-old girl.
The new charges carry a maximum penalty of 16 years in prison and a $33,000 fine if convicted.
An 18-year-old student at St. Thomas told police Stowell came to her dorm room around 2 a.m. after a fraternity party on Nov. 10, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told police she consented to sexual contact at first but changed her mind and was then assaulted for 30 to 45 minutes. The complaint states the victim was crying and repeatedly told Stowell she did not want to have sex with him anymore.
After he left, the victim told a friend what had happened. Police also interviewed a witness who'd seen the victim repeatedly asking Stowell to leave her room.
Brusing, tears and abrasions were found on the victim during a sexual assault examination at Regions Hospital.
Stowell declined to be interviewed by police. His first appearance in Ramsey County District Court is scheduled for Aug. 15.
According to the Scott County Attorney's Office criminal complaint, Stowell engaged in sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl after he saw a movie with her and drove her home in February 2018.
Stowell stopped at a gas station, where he purchased a condom and threw it onto the victim's lap, the girl said. She told police that it made her feel "extremely confused and upset."
The victim asked to be brought home, but instead Stowell drove to his house, where they had sex in a basement storage room. The victim told investigators she wasn't sure if she was free to leave or decline Stowell's advances because he was her ride home.
Honor roll records show Stowell was a freshman at Prior Lake High School in 2015.