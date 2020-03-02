An 82-year-old Savage man died of injuries sustained in a crash on southbound Interstate-35W in Burnsville on Sunday.
Richard Joseph Segers died after his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer shortly after he entered the freeway from Burnsville Parkway, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m.
The crash report states Segers was traveling in the right lane of traffic when a tractor trailer from the right shoulder began to enter the right lane in front of Segers.
He attempted to move one lane to the left but was unable due to traffic. He slammed on his breaks behind the merging tractor trailer.
A second tractor trailer, unable to stop, rear ended Seger's vehicle and his vehicle was pushed into the rear of the tractor trailer in front of him.
The passenger, Joseph Bradley Segers, 50, and the other two drivers did not sustain critical injuries and were not transported to a hospital.