A Savage resident is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly killing his 74-year-old uncle and for the attempted murder of his 72-year-old aunt while the couple was at home.
Adam Garrett Roring, 44, is expected to make his first appearance in Hennepin County Court today after allegedly stabbing Mark Novak to death and allegedly attacking and leaving Pamela Novak with numerous injuries including multiple facial fractures and lacerations and trauma to the back of her head.
According to the criminal complaint, on Aug. 24 the Bloomington Police Department arrived to the Novak’s home around 4:40 a.m. after Pamela Novak called 911.
Police tried to get into the house and while doing so heard noises coming from the basement. They later saw Roring and arrested him after he fled. His car was parked near the Novak’s home, and on his person he had a metal bar and partial nunchucks which had blood on them, according to the complaint.
When police made it inside the Novak home, Mark Novak was found upstairs with a laceration to his throat along with injuries to his head, face and hands. The complaint stated some of the injuries were defense wounds and injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Downstairs, Pamela Novak was in the living room with extensive injuries to her head and face, the complaint stated. She told police she and her husband and were in her bedroom and were woken by a man who was beating the couple with an unknown object. According to the complaint, a large chef's knife was found in the kitchen sink when a search warrant was executed, along with blood throughout the house.
While at the hospital, Pamela Novak told police she had been attacked in the bedroom before escaping and then was pushed down the stairs. She identified Roring as the assailant, according to the complaint.
Roring allegedly told police during an interview the reason for him showing up to the house was to return the couple’s house key. He then told police he discovered an intruder inside and fought off the intruder, who Roring allegedly said had nunchucks, a chain and had escaped through the front door. Roring said he fled through a window after checking on his aunt.