A Savage resident is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly killing his 74-year-old uncle and for the attempted murder of his 72-year-old aunt while the couple was at home.

Adam Garrett Roring, 44, is expected to make his first appearance in Hennepin County Court today after allegedly stabbing Mark Novak to death and allegedly attacking and leaving Pamela Novak with numerous injuries including multiple facial fractures and lacerations and trauma to the back of her head.

