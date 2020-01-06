Robert Ian Agarano, 52, of Savage was sentenced Jan. 6 to 24 years in prison and 16 years on supervised release for repeatedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl for at least two years.
Agarano’s sentence is the maximum penalty allowed for his three counts of criminal sexual conduct charges. He was tried in Scott County District Court.
According to the criminal complaint, the Savage Police Department in March 2019 received the victim's report that Agarano repeatedly touched her inappropriately and had taken at least one photo of the abuse. The victim estimated she was abused more than 100 times, according to court documents.
The courtroom grew emotional throughout the sentencing as family members of both the victim and Agarano addressed the courtroom.
“The thing that angers me the most is that (the victim) lived with this for three years,” a family member of the victim told Judge Rex Stacey between deep breaths. “I just hope that when she is older, she will be able to have healthy relationships.”
Agarano’s pastor told Stacey he believed Agarano has made real progress by showing interest in Scripture and seeking repentance. Agarano’s ex-wife told the court Agarano was “a good person, but he has made mistakes.” She added Agarano was always trying to help others.
“You can go to your God, and he’ll forgive you. But this is not a church," Stacey told Agarano. “We all make mistakes. But to steal a child’s innocence when she’s 10 years old? That’s not a mistake. That’s a horror show.”