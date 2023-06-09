River Bend Park basketball court

Basketball court at River Bend Park with basketball hoops removed.

 Matthew Voigt/ Southwest News Media

The Savage City Council gave its OK to move forward with an engagement plan on June 5 in an attempt to gather feedback on what should be done long-term at River Bend Park.

Following a second shooting within six weeks, which investigators say originated at River Bend Park, one of the first calls Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer made was to City Administrator Brad Larson requesting the hoops at the park be temporarily removed.

