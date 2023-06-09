The Savage City Council gave its OK to move forward with an engagement plan on June 5 in an attempt to gather feedback on what should be done long-term at River Bend Park.
Following a second shooting within six weeks, which investigators say originated at River Bend Park, one of the first calls Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer made was to City Administrator Brad Larson requesting the hoops at the park be temporarily removed.
Removing the hoops isn’t a new response. In fact, it’s not the first time Seurer has requested the hoops come down. They have been removed a number of times since 2011, but the hoops had stayed up since 2017.
This time the hoops were removed because of concerns the shootings may have been connected, along with continuing gun violence at the park, Larson told the city council on June 5. Seurer was not in attendance for the meeting.
Larson agreed to have the hoops taken down despite knowing it would impact many kids who weren’t involved, many of which are Black, Indigenous People of Color, he recognized.
“We understand this negatively impacts the kids that use the park. We understand that the kids that use the park are primarily BIPOC,” Larson said. “We sympathize with them, but we believe that safety comes first and we want to make sure these kids are safe.”
Larson said when the city took down the hoops previously, they put them back up without making a lot of changes.
“This time we’re going to listen to the community,” Larson said.
Asked why the newly-formed Community Equity Commission was not consulted before the hoops were taken down, Larson said “shootings in Savage are not normal.”
“We had two shootings in a short amount of time involving the same park. We had concerns the two shootings were related and there was a threat of additional gun violence,” he said. “For the safety of the kids that use the basketball court and others that use the park, we made the decision to temporarily take down the hoops.”
When reached by text message Victoria Schultz, Chair of the CEC, declined an interview request.
ForumsDuring a joint meeting between the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission and the CEC, the engagement plan was presented by the administration, which the commissions recommended approving.
As part of the outreach, the city planed a series of forums to take place before the end of the month including at the park and one at Winfield Townhomes, a multifamily housing unit approximately a half mile from the park.
To help get people to the forums, Communications Director Emily Gunderson said the city would put up signs at the park in both English and Somali, and there will be fliers dropped off at local businesses in both languages.
Councilor Stacy Crakes said during the city council meeting she felt there should be a survey option as well in order for people who don’t feel comfortable expressing their thoughts in person a chance to be heard.
“We still want to get their input,” Crakes said.
Another concern raised during the joint meeting was whether or not there would be live translation during the forums.
Larson said they would need to find someone to do so who also has a connection to the community and needs to be trained in facilitation.
Mayor Janet Williams said she hopes the forums don’t become too complicated.
“Bring a chair, have a microphone and listen,” Williams said.
Community Responds
Seema Pothini, an equity consultant whose daughter attends Eagle Ridge Middle School just north of the park, questioned the decision to take down the hoops.
“Conversations about the hoops themselves distract from the blatant lack of support that has been given to our youth and others who use the courts,” Pothini said. “An immediate decision was made to remove the hoops, but no plan was made to simultaneously support those who would be negatively impacted by the removal. With all the resources available, including all the people who have volunteered to help with inclusiveness, the response from the city was to tear down and walk away.”
Pothini said she was also concerned how weeks later, there are still no alternatives provided and no support given.
“Yet the city publicizes the connection between physical activity and mental health by sponsoring a mindfulness event at another park,” Pothini said. “All of this is contributing to the harm, criminalization, mistrust and loss of community that is occurring.”
Cathy Heintz, a Pacer columnist who has lived in the River Bend neighborhood for close to 29 years and raised her children there, said she feels there needs to be measures taken including potentially putting up lighting, but said the city should ultimately put the hoops back up noting the importance of having a place for kids to play.
Will Hoops Go Back Up?Councilor Bob Coughlen asked what the time timeline would be for putting the basketball hoops back up. It’s a question many people in the community have asked, Larson said.
However, not all on the city council agree the hoops should be put back up anytime soon.
“I’m in no rush to put the hoops back,” Councilor Matt Johnson said.
Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon said taking down the hoops is a way to mitigate the problem for now.
“I do think it’s important we do what we can to mitigate the risk associated here, and I think having had a shooting in April and again in May, there is a pattern here, and I think this is one of the ways we’re trying to mitigate it in the short term,” Simon said at the meeting.
In a June 7 Facebook post Williams said she was “determined to recommend that the hoops be replaced while the investigation and Engagement Plan continue.”
However, she also said “given the information received and my understanding of the investigation’s complexity, I chose not to recommend that action.”
In a text message late Thursday Williams said she made the decision not to recommend the hoops be replaced after hearing from the police during the city council meeting.
Parks and Recreation Director Greg Boatman during a phone interview last week wouldn’t commit to putting the hoops back up at all.
“We have said we will not put the hoops back up until this engagement process has concluded, if we put the hoops back up,” Boatman said. “We don’t know. Right now, the plan was to take them down temporarily to make the park safe so young people would not gather in big numbers. That was our intention with removing the hoops.”