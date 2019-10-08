Savage Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with felony possession of a dangerous weapon on school property on Monday after Prior Lake High School reported the violations, the police department said Tuesday.
The school's report came at 9:14 a.m. Monday, according to a police news release. The arrest happened shortly afterward and police also accused the teen of gross misdemeanor carrying a BB gun in public and misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon replica firearm on school property.
"The department commends the hard work of our officers and detectives for their diligence and swift action in determining the identity and location of the suspect, and the cooperation received from the Prior Lake High School," Savage Police wrote in a statement.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact Capt. Bruce Simon at 952-882-2606 or submit an anonymous tip at crimestoppersmn.org, according to the release.
This is a developing story; check back for more information.