The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 12-26. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULTApril 18: A 41-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with an assault in the 14000 block of Alabama Ave.
HIT-AND-RUNApril 25: A 22-year-old Burnsville man was cited for leaving the scene of an accident at Egan Drive and Quebec Avenue.
PROPERTY DAMAGEApril 14: An employee of a church in the 15000 block of Highway 13 reported a window had been broken. Officers identified two juvenile suspects.
April 16: A resident in the 4100 block of Egan Drive reported their awning was damaged.
April 18: A resident in the 14500 block of Quentin Avenue reported their vehicles had been egged.
April 24: A resident in the 13900 block of Maryland Avenue reported someone cut their chain link fence.
THEFT April 12: A resident in the 9300 block of Country Drive reported tools were stolen from their vehicle. The estimated loss is $5,000.
April 13: Officers received a report of items stolen from a guest’s room at the Quality Inn.
April 16: A resident in the 13200 block of Webster Avenue reported a package stolen from their doorstep.
April 16: A 32-year-old Shakopee man was cited for theft after allegedly stealing a video game from Target.
April 17: A resident in the 4600 block of 149th Street reported the theft of a generator.
April 18: A resident in the 4000 block of 141st Street reported their catalytic converter was stolen from their vehicle while parked in the street.
April 19: Officers received a report of shoplifting at Hy-Vee.
April 19: Officers received a report of a license plate stolen from a vehicle in the 12500 block of Dakota Avenue.
April 20: An Apple Valley woman reported her vehicle was broken into and items were stolen in the 15500 block of Murphy Lake Boulevard.
April 25: A 26-year-old Savage man was cited for misdemeanor theft at Target.
WARRANTSApril 14: A 30-year-old Savage man was arrested on an outstanding felony Dakota County warrant for burglary in the 6000 block of 135th Street. Officers also served the man a harassment restraining order.
April 17: A 38-year-old Chaska man was arrested on an outstanding felony Carver County warrant after officers made contact with him at a business in the 9400 block of Highway 101.
April 20: A 34-year-old Lakeville man was arrested on an outstanding Hennepin County warrant for fifth-degree assault after officers responded to an unwanted guest at Quality Inn.
WEAPONSApril 19: Officers are investigating a video appearing to show someone firing a weapon out a car window.