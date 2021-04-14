The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents April 5-12. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
BURGLARY
April 5: A resident in the 13900 block of Alabama Avenue reported a bicycle had been stolen from a locked shed.
April 6: A resident in the 5900 block of 136th Street reported an unknown male was attempting to break through their glass patio door. Officers responded to the home and arrested a 30-year-old Prior Lake man in connection with the incident.
CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN
April 7: A Savage resident reported a criminal sexual conduct case that occurred several years ago.
April 7: Officers are investigating a report of child neglect.
HARASSMENT
April 8: Officers received a report of a dispute between townhome neighbors in the 14100 block of Louisiana Avenue.
HIT-AND-RUN
April 5: An officer in the 4300 block of 124th Street captured a hit-and-run incident on camera while responding to a different call.
April 5: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run in the Target parking lot.
April 8: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run in the 4700 block of Highway 13.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
April 6: A resident in the 14800 block of Overlook Drive reported their vehicle had been keyed.
THEFT
April 5: A catalytic converter was stolen from the 7200 block of Highway 13.
April 8: An employee of a business in the 12400 block of Zinran Avenue reported equipment had been stolen from the business.
April 11: A 27-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with theft after he allegedly stole over $600 from an employee at Quality Inn.
WEAPONS
April 5: Officers received a report of a road rage incident at Quentin Avenue and 123rd Street. A man reported another driver had pointed a gun. Officers were unable to substantiate the allegations.