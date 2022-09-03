The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 18-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Drugs: A traffic stop for an expired registration led to a 19-year-old Savage man being cited for misdemeanor possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor operating a vehicle with expired registration.
Drugs: A welfare check led to an arrest of a 20-year-old woman from Vadnais Heights for gross misdemeanor fifth-degree drug possession of a controlled substance. The woman was also arrested on an outstanding felony failure to appear warrant out of Ramsey County for financial bank fraud transactions.
DUI: A 36-year-old female from Minneapolis was arrested on 4th degree driving under the influence after she was stopped for an equipment violation.
Theft: A Savage resident reported the theft of a license plate from a vehicle that was parked on the street by the residence.