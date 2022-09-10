The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 29-Sept. 5. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Liquor violation: A 20-year-old Minneapolis male was cited for underage drinking after officers stopped to assist with his stalled car.
Warrant: A 31-year-old Savage man was arrested on an extraditable felony warrant after officers were requested to assist another law enforcement agency in apprehending the suspect.
Domestic Assault: A 55-year-old man from Burnsville was arrested for felony domestic assault by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic assault-intentionally inflicting bodily harm after officers were called to a Savage lodging establishment for a domestic call in process.
DUI: A 29-year-old woman from Salisbury, Massachusetts, was arrested for fourth-degree under the influence in a motor vehicle and fourth degree 0.08 or more after she was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign.