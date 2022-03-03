The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 21-28. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Feb. 22: A 58-year-old Savage man turned himself in for domestic assault after officers were called to his residence the day before and were unable to locate him.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Feb. 26: Officers received a report of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.
FRAUD
Feb. 24: Officers responded to Wells Fargo on reports of fraud. A 37-year-old St. Paul man and 44-year-old New Brighton woman were arrested and later changed with felony identity theft.
DWI
Feb. 27: A 24-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in connection with third-degree DWI after officers responded to a crash at the 14900 block of River Crossing.
Feb. 28: A 33-year-old Burnsville man was arrested in connection with gross misdemeanor second-degree DUI after officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man harassing people at a business at Highway 13 and Zenwood Avenue.
THEFT
Feb. 23: Officers received a report of a catalytic converter theft in the 12300 block of Boone Avenue.
Feb. 25: A resident in the 4800 block of 132nd Street reported two packages were stolen from his doorstep.