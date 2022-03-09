The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 28-March 7. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DWI
Feb. 28: Officers arrested a 41-year-old Burnsville man in connection with third-degree DWI, open bottle and driving after revocation at Vernon Avenue and 137th Street.
Feb. 28: Officers arrested a 47-year-old Prior Lake man in connection with third-degree DWI after responding to a crash at Highway 13 and Connelly Parkway.
March 5: Officers arrested a 34-year-old Savage man in connection with third-degree DWI after responded to a report of a vehicle stopped on the wrong side of the road at County Road 42 and Vernon Avenue. His breath alcohol concentration registered at .23.
THEFT
March 1: Officers received a report of a stolen catalytic converter in the 5700 block of 136th Street.
March 1: An employee of a business in the 12500 block of Quentin Avenue reported a catalytic converter had been stolen.
WARRANTS
March 5: Officers arrested a 31-year-old New Prague man in connection with felony warrants in the 7300 block of Highway 13.