The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Jan 10-24. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Jan. 13: A woman reported she’d been punched by a stranger while jogging on a trail in the late morning hours near South Park Drive and Kentucky Avenue. The victim told police she’d been punched in the jaw by an unknown woman. She described the suspect as a teenage female with short blonde hair wearing a dark puffy coat, dark pants and a winter hat. Officers were unable to identify a suspect. The victim sustained no serious injuries.
Jan. 15: Officers arrested a 43-year-old Savage man in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault after responding to a disturbance at a local residence.
BURGLARY
Jan. 14: A business working on a home in Savage reported their tools were stolen.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Jan. 13: Officers received a past action report of sexual assault from a former Savage resident living out of state.
Jan. 17: A 36-year-old St. Paul man was arrested in connection with fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly assaulted someone at a gathering in Savage.
DWI
Jan. 22: Officers arrested a 23-year-old White Bear Lake man in connection with four-degree DWI after responding to a single-vehicle crash with no injuries at Highway 13. His blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.14.
FRAUD
Jan. 18: A business in the 12400 block of Rhode Island Avenue reported fraudulent activity after they were notified a check tied to their account had been stolen, washed, altered and cashed in St. Paul for $18,000.
Jan. 19: An employee of a business in the 8600 block of Eagle Creek Circle reported possible check forgery.
HIT-AND-RUN
Jan. 18: Hit-and-run crashes were reported in the parking lots of Walgreens and Hy-Vee.
Jan. 22: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run crash at Highway 13 and Connelly Parkway. There were no injuries.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Jan. 16: A resident reported someone with a snowmobile had ran into his fence at Boone Avenue and Winsor Avenue.
PURSUIT
Jan. 10: A stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in Savage and two prior pursuits by law enforcement in Shakopee and Savage. The vehicle had been reported stolen from the 4100 block of 141st Street. There are no suspects.
Jan. 12: An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle due to the registered owner’s and suspected occupant’s outstanding felony warrants. The vehicle fled at McColl Drive and Glendale Road. Officers called off the pursuit shortly after the vehicle exited the freeway into Bloomington.
THEFT
Jan. 12: A resident in the 13700 block of Rhode Island Avenue reported mail stolen from their mailbox.
WARRANT
Jan. 12: Officers arrested a 46-year-old Burnsville man on an outstanding Scott County warrant while on patrol in the 4300 block of the Highway 13 Frontage Road.