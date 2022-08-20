The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 8-14. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Traffic: Police arrested a man at 1:06 a.m. for felony driving while intoxicated and traffic violations on 123rd Street.
Traffic: Police arrested a woman at 8:30 p.m. for driving under the influence on 13th Avenue.
August 12: Traffic: Police arrested a man at 1:18 a.m. for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated on Dakota Avenue.
Theft: Police responded at 10:28 a.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle on Murphy Lake Boulevard. No suspects were identified.
Assault: Police responded to a report of an unruly costumer and arrested a woman at 2:11 a.m. for fifth-degree assault on 123rd Street.