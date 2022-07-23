The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 11-July 17. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Theft: Police responding to a call from Lone Oak Drive at 11:30 a.m. reporting stolen alcoholic beverages at their neighbor’s house found no suspects.
Accident: Police responding to a report of a hit-and-run on Highway 13 at 8:37 p.m. found no suspects.
Accident: Police responding to a hit-and-run on Louisiana Ave at 3:02 p.m. found no suspects for property damage.
Drugs: Police seized and destroyed marijuana found with a male and female on Inglewood Avenue at 1 a.m.
Traffic: Police arrested a male for driving under the influence among other traffic violations on Lynn Ave South at 1:33 a.m.
Traffic: Police responding to a report of property damage arrested a male for driving while intoxicated on 140th St at 8:13 p.m.
Traffic: Police arrested a male on 126th Street West at 1:37 a.m. for driving while intoxicated among other traffic violations.
Traffic: Police arrested a male for driving while intoxicated among other traffic violations at 10:26 p.m.
Assault: Police responding to a report of a disturbance on 124th Street at 5:02 p.m. arrested a male for assault.
Traffic: Police arrested a male at 2:09 a.m. for driving while intoxicated among other traffic violations.
Theft: Police responded to a stolen vehicle report at 1:37 p.m. The case was under investigation.
Accident: Police cited a male for leaving the scene of an accident on Joppa Avenue at 8:33 p.m.