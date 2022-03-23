The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 14-21. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULTMarch 19: Officers responded to a fight at McHugh’s. One person was trespassed from the business.
BURGLARYMarch 18: A resident in the 4400 block of 144th Street reported someone had entered and rummaged through her garage.
DWIMarch 19: Officers arrested a 48-year-old Burnsville woman in connection with third-degree DWI and misdemeanor possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Lynn Avenue and 124th Street.
HIT-AND-RUNMarch 14: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run crash at McColl Drive and Quentin Avenue.
March 15: Officers cited a Savage woman with misdemeanor collision with an unattended vehicle after officers investigated a hit-and-run in the 13700 block of Zarthan Avenue.
March 17: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run at Target.
WEAPONS March 17: A 39-year-old Mendota Heights man was cited for misdemeanor dangerous weapons for possession of brass knuckles and no proof of insurance after officers conducted a traffic stop at Highway 13 and Glenhurst Avenue.
WARRANTSMarch 15: A 51-year-old Shakopee man turned himself into the Savage Police Department for an outstanding felony warrant in Dakota County.
March 15: Officers arrested a 28-year-old Shakopee woman on an outstanding felony warrant after checking a residence in Savage.
March 16: Officers arrested a 20-year-old Savage man on an outstanding Scott County warrant.