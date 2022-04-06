The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 28-April 4. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
DRUGS
March 31: Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at Trost Park and located someone smoking marijuana. Officers issued a verbal warning and destroyed the marijuana.
April 3: Officers confiscated and destroyed a small amount of marijuana after observing a suspicious vehicle at Eagle Ridge Middle School after hours. The occupant of the vehicle was verbally warned.
DWI
April 3: Officers arrested a 25-year-old Burnsville man in connection with third-degree DWI after he was observed driving the wrong way on a divided road at Dakota Avenue and Connelly Parkway.
April 3: Officers arrested a 23-year-old Chaska man in connection with third-degree DWI after he crashed into the Caribou Cabin under construction in downtown Savage. His blood alcohol concentration registered at .19.
FRAUD
April 1: A resident reported losing $3,000 in a scam involving gift cards.
THEFT
March 30: A resident in the 5500 block of 136th Street reported several items stolen from their vehicle after it was rummaged through overnight.
March 31: Officers received a report of a rummaged vehicle in the 5700 block of 136th Street.
WEAPONS
March 30: Officers arrested a 45-year-old Bloomington man in connection with felony possession of a weapon by an ineligible person after stopping his vehicle at Inglewood Avenue and 125th Street. The man also had outstanding warrants.