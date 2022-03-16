The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents March 7-14. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
March 7: Officers arrested a 36-year-old Savage man in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call.
BURGLARY
March 12: Officers received a report of a burglary to an apartment unit in the 7500 block of Egan Drive. A computer was reported stolen.
FRAUD
March 10: A resident in the 3900 block of Kestrel Trail reported a check they’d placed in the mailbox had been stolen, “washed” and later cashed for a higher amount.
March 11: A resident reported losing $1,000 in an internet scam involving a false report of a computer virus.
March 11: A resident reported losing $25,000 after purchasing gift cards as prompted by a scam message impersonating Microsoft.
MOTOR VEHICLE
March 7: Officers responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle had been left running outside of a restaurant on Highway 13. The vehicle was later found abandoned in Burnsville.
March 10: A resident reported their vehicle had been stolen while parked in the 3900 block of 126th Street with the keys inside the vehicle.
OBSTRUCTING
March 10: Officers responded to the 4100 block of 125th Street after receiving a false emergency call about someone being killed at the residence.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
March 7: An employee of a business in the 7600 block of Egan Drive reported wires were cut to the property’s sprinkler system. It appeared someone had attempted to steal copper.
THEFT
March 8: A resident in the 6100 block of South Park Drive reported a catalytic converter theft.
March 9: Officers cited a 36-year-old Jordan man with theft after he reportedly stole $400 of merchandise from a business in the 14400 block of Highway 13.
WEAPONS
March 8: Officers received a tip from someone who’d seen a video on social media of someone firing a shotgun in Savage. Officers later identified the suspect who allegedly admitting to shooting a shotgun once in a wooded area.