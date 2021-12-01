The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Nov. 22-29. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
ASSAULT
Nov. 24: Officers arrested a 44-year-old Savage woman in connection with domestic assault.
CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT
Nov. 24: Officers are investigating a report of criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.
DWI
Nov. 24: Officers arrested a 60-year-old woman in connection with fourth-degree DWI at Highway 13 and Franklin Trail. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.11.
Nov. 26: Officers arrested a 22-year-old Prior Lake woman in connection with fourth-degree DWI at McColl Drive and Glendale Road. Her blood alcohol concentration registered at 0.11.
HIT-AND-RUN
Nov. 22: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run in the 4100 block of 137th Street. A vehicle allegedly side-swiped an unoccupied parked vehicle.
Nov. 23: Officers received a report of a hit-and-run at a business in the 8300 block of Egan Drive.
OBSTRUCTING
Nov. 26: A 29-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested in connection with violating a domestic abuse no contact order after officers were called to a business in the 4600 block of Highway 13 on a report of the violation.
THEFT
Nov. 23: Police received a report of a theft from the city's municipal liquor store, Savage Wine & Spirits. Two suspects allegedly ran off after stealing several bottles of expensive tequila. The estimated loss is $945.
Nov. 29: Officers received a report of a ladder stolen from a vehicle in the 12600 block of Nanchez Avenue. The estimated loss is $900.
WARRANT
Nov. 25: Officers arrested a 20-year-old Burnsville man on an outstanding Scott County warrant after approaching a suspicious vehicle parked at Walgreens after hours.