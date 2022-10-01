The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 19-25. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Sept. 19 Property damage: Around 8:13 a.m. officers received a report of damage to city property at one of the parks. The estimated cost to repair is $200 and the case is under investigation.
Theft: An employee of a Savage business reported a shoplifting incident around 11:10 a.m. with an approximate loss of $1,300.
DWI: Officers responded to Connelly Parkway for a call around 3:17 p.m. for a vehicle that had rear-ended a school bus. After speaking with the parties involved, a 52-year-old Savage female was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a school bus arm violation and other charges.
Accident: Officers responded to a call for a hit-and-run at a Savage business on Egan Drive around 9:10 p.m. Officers were able to locate the other vehicle owner and information was exchanged.
Assault: A 35-year-old male was arrested around 3:26 p.m. for misdemeanor domestic assault and gross misdemeanor warrant after officers were called to a Savage home for a dispute on 137th Street.