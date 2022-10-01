Police lights

The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 19-25. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.

Sept. 19 Property damage: Around 8:13 a.m. officers received a report of damage to city property at one of the parks. The estimated cost to repair is $200 and the case is under investigation.

