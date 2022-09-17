The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 5-12. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Suspicious activity: A 29-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding Scott County warrant for fifth-degree assault after officers responded to a suspicious activity call.
Accident: A 38-year-old Burnsville man was issued a citation for failure to drive with due care and for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk after hitting an individual crossing a Savage road.
DWI: A 44-year-old Savage man was cited for misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI and petty misdemeanor fail to signal for turn after an officer pulled over his vehicle for poor driving conduct.
DUI: A 41-year-old Shakopee man was stopped for unreasonable acceleration, failure to signal a turn and crossing over the centerline. Upon contact he was arrested for first-degree felony DUI, felony first-degree DUI test refusal and gross misdemeanor DAC-IPS.