Savage police are investigating a recent string of catalytic converter thefts.
Officers have identified a suspect, but no charges have been filed, Savage Police Capt. Bruce Simon said Tuesday.
According to police incident data, catalytic converter thefts were reported from the following locations between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1.
- Hy-Vee in the 6100 block of Egan Drive
- A residence in the 9000 block of Preserve Trail
- A business in the 12300 block of Boone Avenue
- Businesses in the 8700-12900 block of Eagle Creek Parkway
- A residence in the 14300 block of Peninsula Point
In recent years, catalytic converter thefts have become frequent in the metro area.
“It’s something that doesn’t take a whole lot of sophistication,” Prior Lake Police Cmdr. Brad Cragoe said in a past interview. “It’s an opportunity crime.”