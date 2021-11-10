Savage Police are investigating several break-ins reported at local businesses over the past week.
Two restaurants in the 3900 block of Egan Drive reported incidents to police on on Thursday, Nov. 4, according to Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz.
One business reported items had been stolen after the glass front door had been smashed. A neighboring business reported someone had attempted to pry the door open, but did not gain entry.
Over the weekend, police learned of other incidents, which Schiltz said investigators believe are connected to additional burglaries in the south metro.
At an auto store in downtown Savage, someone reportedly cut through drywall to gain access to a building on the property. Once inside, police say the suspect grabbed car keys and stole a vehicle from the property.
A nearby restaurant also reported their window had been smashed during a burglary over the weekend.
According to Schiltz, investigators have reviewed surveillance footage that appears to connect the suspect in the downtown Savage burglaries to additional burglaries that occurred over the weekend in Eagan and Burnsville.
No arrests had been made in connection with the incidents as of Wednesday.