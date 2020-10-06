Savage Police are investigating two recent residential burglaries.
Savage Police Detective Sgt. Mike Schiltz said Tuesday no arrests have been made, but persons of interest have been identified in both cases.
The burglaries are not believed to be related, he said.
The first incident occurred on Sept. 29 in the 13800 block of Utica Avenue, according to police report data. The victim reported their garage had been broken into and a wood-chipper and cameras were stolen.
The Savage Police Department on Oct. 2 shared a mugshot photo on social media asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest in the case.
Schiltz said a patrol officer recognized the person of interest after viewing a surveillance image of the suspect that had been posted to social media.
Savage police have previously encountered the individual while responding to suspicious activity, he said, but investigators are unaware where he lives or if he keeps a permanent address.
The photo posted to the department's Facebook page has been shared over 400 times, but police did not name the individual.
Anyone who sees the individual or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Savage Police Department.
An investigation is also underway into a residential burglary reported Oct. 3.
A resident in the 5100 block of 145th Street returned home to find their residence had been burglarized, according to police report data.
The front door of the home had been broken down, and a television, play stations, purses and cash were among the items stolen.
Schiltz said police have identified persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing.