A shooting investigation is underway after Savage Police responded to a complaint regarding shots fired on May 21 around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Joppa Ave. South.
When officers arrived, they were stopped by a driver leaving the area who reported their friend had been shot in the ankle, according to a release from the city.
“Detectives and crime scene investigators have responded to the scene and conducted a comprehensive investigation, gathering evidence, documenting the scene and interviewing witnesses,” a press release reads. “During the preliminary phases of the investigation, at least two juvenile males were shot and were transported to the hospitals by ambulance and a private vehicle. Both juveniles are in critical but stable condition.”
The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation and there isn’t any suspect information at this time.
The Savage Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding this investigation to contact the Savage Police Department at 952- 882-2608 or Minnesota Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. If you have any video that captured suspicious activity between the hours of 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., contact Detective Pat Miller at 952-882-2618.