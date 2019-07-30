The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 22-29. The Savage Pacer does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
July 23: A 24-year old Savage man was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault and criminal damage to property in the 13700 block of Inglewood Avenue.
July 24: A 19-year-old Burnsville woman was arrested in connection with misdemeanor domestic assault in the 13700 block of Dan Patch Drive.
July 25: Officers received a report of a domestic assault in the 13700 block of Inglewood Avenue.
BURGLARY
July 27: A 39-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with felony burglary and violating an order for protection at a residence on the 6100 block of South Park Drive.
July 29: A resident in the 4400 block of 137th Street reported their home was burglarized through an unlocked window. Electronics were reported stolen.
DRUGS
July 22: A 38-year-old Savage woman was arrested in Summit Pointe Park after hours in connection with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic needles.
July 28: A 25-year-old Shakopee man was arrested in connection with felony fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance for suspected meth, heroin and marijuana. Officers made contact with the man while responding to a report of a suspicious person in the Life Time Fitness parking lot.
DWI
July 28: An Eagan man was arrested in connection with fourth-degree DWI and failure to use a designated lane after an officer stopped his vehicle on southbound Highway 169 at County Road 21.
FRAUD
July 25: An employee of a business in the 9000 block of Highway 101 Frontage Road reported the unauthorized use of a company credit card by a former employee.
THEFT
July 24: A resident reported her wallet stolen from her vehicle parked at her residence in the 4000 block of 141st Street.
July 24: Officers received a report of tools stolen after they fell out of a vehicle at 126th Street and Highway 13.
July 24: A resident in the 13000 block of Vernon Avenue reported the theft of packages from his front porch.
July 27: A 38-year-old Eagan woman was arrested in connection with felony theft after a business in the 6100 block of Egan Drive reported she shoplifted around $1,600 in school supplies.
July 27: Officers received a report of items stolen from a vehicle parked at Life Time Fitness.
July 28: A Florida man was arrested in connection with a theft of around $300 worth of merchandise from a business in the 7400 block of Egan Drive.
TRESPASSING
July 23: Officers received a report of someone trespassing in a vacant apartment in the 4100 block of 126th Street.
WARRANTS
July 23: A 38-year-old Savage man was arrested in connection with outstanding warrants at a residence in the 12600 block of Kipling Avenue.