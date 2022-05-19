Eagle Ridge Middle School Principal Mohamed Ali Selim, 38, faces a prostitution charge involving a minor.
Selim, of Lakeville, is currently in custody with a $100,000 bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for May 20.
According to a criminal complaint, Selim was arrested in a sting operation involving police officers from numerous jurisdictions and conducted in St. Louis Park.
Officers placed ads on multiple websites offering prostitution services. One of the individuals who allegedly responded was Selim.
Selim allegedly engaged in a text conversation with an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old girl. During a subsequent recorded phone conversation, Selim allegedly told the undercover officer she was too young and that her age made him nervous, but that he would still see her so they could “spend some time together,” the complaint stated.
On May 17, after Selim arrived at pick-up location, he was arrested. According to the complaint, Selim was “distraught and made comments that his life/career was over.”
He faces a charge of hiring, offering or agreeing to hire an individual believed to be age 13-16 for sexual contact.
A total of four men were arrested in the operation and the cases were submitted to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
Three of the suspects were booked and released. Selim was jailed pending charges, “due to his position of authority working with children,” according to a St. Louis Park press release.
SCHOOL RESPONSE
Selim has been principal of the school since the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
“As you may have seen in media reports, Eagle Ridge Middle School Principal Mohamed Selim has been arrested on suspicion of prostitution involving a minor and a charging decision is expected today. Although the district cannot share private personnel information, it can confirm that Mr. Selim will not be at work at this time,” stated a May 19 District 191 press release.
“This is a hard day for the school and for the district,” said Superintendent Dr. Theresa Battle. “It will be difficult for all of us to process this. At the same time, we will continue our commitment to providing a high quality education and experience for students as we finish the school year.”
“Following these upsetting allegations, the district’s immediate and primary concern is for the well-being of our students. Based on the information the district has seen so far, there’s no indication that District 191 students are involved,” the release stated.
The district stated that it will cooperate with law enforcement and offer counselors and support for students and staff.
Associate Principal Bill Heim will serve as acting principal.
The Savage Police Department was unaware of any complaints or allegations pertaining to Selim in the city of Savage, as of May 19, according to a statement.
“The Savage Police Department was not involved in the law enforcement operation and is not actively assisting in the subsequent investigation into allegations related to Selim,” the release stated.
“If you, or someone in your care and custody believe they were a victim of a crime associated with Selim occurring within the City of Savage, please contact the Savage Police Department (952-882-2600).”