A 23-year-old Savage man is charged with 37 felonies for possessing images of child sexual abuse after a police investigation spanning several months led to charges in two counties.
Devin Jarid Vu, of the 5000 block of Woodbridge Drive, faces 29 counts of possessing pornography involving minors in Wright County District Court and 8 counts for the same in Scott County District Court.
Each count carries a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
The Savage Police Department began their investigation in October after they received a report of images of abuse on Vu's cell phone, according to charging documents. Police were also told Vu had been inappropriately messaging underage girls.
On Oct. 4, a Savage detective executed a search warrant to obtain any electronic devices Vu was carrying while Vu met with his probation officer in Wright County.
On Vu's cell phone, Savage police found 66 images and videos of abused children. Vu admitted to police he'd searched for the images and knew they depicted underage children, according to the criminal charges filed in Wright County.
Vu told a Savage detective he'd dated two 15-year-old girls while living in the Buffalo area. He denied having sexual contact with either girl but admitted sending and receiving sexually explicit photos.
Vu was taken into custody by Savage Police in October and booked in the Wright County Jail, where he remains this month.
After his arrest, the Scott County Sheriff's Office found thousands of abuse images on a thumb drive taken from Vu's home in Savage, according to the additional charges filed in Scott County in February.
In 2017, Vu faced several charges for stalking his 5-year-old neighbor while he lived in Otsego.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim's family told investigators Vu would call out "I love you" to their daughter from across the street — sometimes from his roof — and knock on their door "relentlessly."
The victim's family also reported Vu had attempted to kiss the child. When investigators asked him about the incident, "he became very happy and admitted he did so," charges state.
Vu told the victim's family and investigators he wanted to move to California and marry the child. The family obtained a harassment restraining order, which Vu violated.
He was charged with two felony counts of stalking, misdemeanor violation of harassment restraining order and obstructing the legal process for resisting arrest.
He pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated stalking of a juvenile and received a stay of adjudication on the charge, meaning a conviction would be withheld on certain probationary conditions. Vu's other charges were dismissed.
A probation violation hearing is scheduled for April 8 in Wright County District Court.