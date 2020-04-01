Savage will host an American Red Cross blood drive next week, part of a wider push to make up for canceled drives and donation losses, officials with the city and Red Cross said this week.
The drive's scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the McColl Pond Environmental Learning Center.
Blood drives are still acceptable under the governor's stay-home order because they're essential to health care, said Zachary Scott, a Red Cross account manager for donor recruitment. But it'll be a different kind of drive because of the coronavirus pandemic.
No walk-ins will be accepted, for example — interested residents can sign up online at redcrossblood.org, which also shows other upcoming drives, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Donors will keep their distance from each other, such as by waiting in their vehicles for their appointed times, and will also get a temperature check at the door in case of fever, Scott said.
The Red Cross and other blood donation organizations sent out urgent calls for donors last month after event cancellations and closures at high schools and colleges, where a lot of drives usually happen.
The changes deprived hospitals of tens of thousands of blood donations, according to the Red Cross. Blood, plasma and platelets help patients undergoing surgery and other procedures.
“We know that people want to help, but they may be hesitant to visit a blood drive during this time. We want to assure the public that blood donation is a safe process, and we have put additional precautions in place at our blood drives and donation centers to protect all who come out,” Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Biomedical Services, said in a written statement.
Blood donations are always needed, but that urgency has faded somewhat as cities like Savage stepped in to help, Scott said.
"We were able to get a lot of drives added on in order to keep up with demand," he said. "Our region has been just wonderful."
Greg Boatman, Savage's public works director, said the learning center has been closed for several weeks and was thoroughly cleaned beforehand.
"It seemed like a good environment to do it in, knowing that our residents in the city of Savage have always stepped up," he said, adding of the Red Cross, "We had space, availability, and we know they’ll be safe."
Locally based Memorial Blood Centers are also accepting donations at their blood banks, including in Eden Prairie and Minneapolis. The organization urged people filling sick to stay home but said it's also taking extra precautions, including checking everyone's temperature.
More information is available at mbc.org.