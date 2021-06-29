Updated at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday
The search for Keegan Oyugi ended Tuesday after authorities recovered his body and vehicle at the scene of an apparent crash near Highway 101 in Savage, investigators confirmed.
Oyugi had been missing since June 12.
Responders were called to the area shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday morning on reports of a vehicle matching the description of Oyugi's, according to the Minnetrista Public Safety Department.
On scene, investigators found Oyugi's vehicle and located a deceased male — believed to be Keegan Oyugi — in the driver's seat.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will provide official identification and the Minnesota State Patrol will investigate the crash.
In recent days, search parties in Savage and surrounding communities looked for answers after Oyugi went missing from the area on June 12.
Volunteers gathered at Warren Butler Park on Saturday and Tin Shed Tavern on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers had planned to meet in Shakopee.
Oyugi had last been in touch with friends and family around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
He'd been leaving the Savage area to return home to St. Bonifacius in his red Ford Mustang when he was last seen.
Oyugi was a graduate of Crown College, where he played basketball.
In a statement shared on the "Find Keegan Oyugi" Facebook page, the Minnesota Kenyan Association and Minnesota United asked for continued prayers and privacy for the Oyugi family.