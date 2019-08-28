The resignation of Savage Fire Chief Andrain Roach took effect Aug. 19, but city officials have no plan yet for hiring his replacement.
City Administrator Brad Larson said Tuesday he and other officials don’t expect to decide how the hiring process will go until the end of September, but “everything is on the table at this point.”
“We are in a holding pattern,” he said. “We are just going to wait and see for right now.”
Roach’s resignation letter said a lack of support from city leaders, around-the-clock demands and unrealistic exceptions factored into his decision to leave the job after three months.
His letter recommended new positions and other staffing changes to the city and Fire Department to ease the workload on the fire chief and ensure a reliable response from firefighters amid the city’s growth.
City Council members discussed changing the fire service model back in July but wanted more information from Roach before moving forward with a decision. Savage Mayor Janet Williams said last week the city will consider the recommendations in Roach’s letter along with recommendations from the next chief.
In the meantime, Interim Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama, who served as the Deputy Chief under Roach, is allowing the department’s 40 paid-on-call firefighters to pick up daytime shifts and help with the day-to-day duties of the department.
There are 40 hours per week available in shifts, and each firefighter is capped at working 20 hours in shifts per pay period.
Slama said the pilot program will be re-evaluated in one month, but it’s so far “proving to be a great addition.”
Larson said the change won’t impact the department’s budget partly because the city budgeted a full year’s salary for former Fire Chief Joel McColl, who retired in April and was among the city’s highest paid employees.
The department is also receiving support from other city departments during the transition. The Savage Police Department has temporarily taken over administration of Emergency Management planning, and the Building Inspections Department will assist with Fire Inspections.