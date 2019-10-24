BURNSVILLE — Three passenger vehicles and a commercial semi were involved in a crash on eastbound Highway 13 in Burnsville on Wednesday evening that caused minor injuries, according to State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank.
Highway 13 closed temporarily around 9 p.m. Wednesday near the Cliff Road intersection.
A Halvor Lines, Inc. semi truck, out of the Lake Superior area, was loaded onto a tow truck with front-end damage. Two other passenger vehicles on-scene also had heavy front-end damage.
The agency's full crash report was not yet available Thursday afternoon. The cause of the crash is under investigation.