Savage Police are investigating a motor vehicle theft involving a semi-trailer truck.
The incident occurred the morning of Monday, Dec. 27 in the 6600 block of Highway 13, according to police.
Savage Police Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said the suspects in the investigation are two white men who police believe are connected to other crimes in Savage and the Twin Cities metro.
The suspects allegedly entered the parked semi-trailer truck and rummaged around inside, eventually locating the keys and driving off.
On Tuesday, law enforcement recovered the detached trailer in Bloomington, but the semi truck remains missing.
The suspects have not yet been identified, according to Schiltz.
On Dec. 27, officers received a second report of a trailer stolen from the 7300 block of Highway 13. The trailer was found abandoned a few blocks away.
Schiltz said the incidents are likely connected. Both cases remain under investigation.