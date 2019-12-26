A registered sex offender found at the Quality Inn in Savage earlier this year days after being discovered on a St. Paul school bus was sentenced to prison this month.
Michael Charles Friedrichs, 62, pleaded guilty this month to a felony predatory offender offense for knowingly violating his address registration. Scott County District Court Judge Paula Vraa sentenced Friedrichs to 16 months in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.
Friedrichs was arrested in Savage on March 5 after staff at the Quality Inn in Savage told police a possible predatory offender had been staying at the hotel and acting strange, according to charging documents. Police were initially called to the hotel on a report of possible images of child sexual abuse on a hotel computer but found none.
Hotel staff told officers Friedrichs had been checked in since January. Officers said Friedrichs told them he didn’t like the homeless shelter he was previously staying at. He also admitted to reporting false information to his probation officer and failing to notify anyone he was living at the hotel.
Friedrichs’ arrest at the Quality Inn occurred a few days after he made headlines hiding on a bus carrying kindergartners from Minneapolis to St. Paul.
In 2004, Friedrichs was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County for sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy. The investigation began after Apple Valley police discovered Friedrichs on a school bus parked at the Minnesota Zoo.
According to the criminal complaint, investigators determined Friedrichs’ sexual conduct with the victim occurred over the course of a year in several locations — including an unnamed hotel or motel in Savage.
The Pioneer Press reported in 2011 that Friedrichs had been charged with boarding a Minneapolis school bus and masturbating near children. During that investigation, Apple Valley police said Friedrichs had been investigated there for a similar incident.
According to the Savage Police Department, law enforcement also made contact with Friedrichs on a bus in Savage in 2013, but no arrest or charges followed the encounter.
In 2015, Friedrichs was again convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County. That criminal complaint states the conduct occurred in the swimming pool of a hotel in South St. Paul. The victims, boys 10 and 11, didn’t know Friedrichs.