The Savage Fire Relief Association has proposed changing the policy which will allow part-time firefighters to be fully vested in the pension plan after just 10 years of service.
But the city administration is recommending that the city council keeps it the way it is now.
Currently, 20 years is the current requirement to become fully vested. Savage City Administrator Brad Larson said currently members of the Savage Fire Relief Association can retire after 10 years; however, they only earn 60% of the benefit. After 10 years, members receive an additional 4% per year until they max out.
Ryan Schultz, president of the Savage Fire Relief Association, says that the current policy is unfair.
“Ten is a significant commitment and we felt it is fair to provide them with the full benefit for committing 10 years to the Savage Fire Department,” he said. “The part-time staff works for less than $16 an hour with no other benefits. The current 60% is unfair for someone who has put in 10 years providing service to the community.
“We are proposing this now because the fund balance can support the request of full vesting at 10 and does not require any contributions from the city. The fund is currently funded by state aid money which is required by law to be deposited in the pension fund.”
One of the major concerns that city staffers have about the proposal is retention.
Larson told the council that 13 of the 25 active members will have 10 years of service or more within two years.
“Staff has concerns that after reaching 10 years of active service, part-time fire fighters will leave the department,” Larson said.
However, Schultz said the majority of part-time firefighters don’t work 10 years, nevermind 20.
Of the 83 members who joined the Relief Association since 1990, Schultz said 58% retired after less than 10 years.
Pension fund
concernsLarson said between 2005 and 2021, the city contributed $184,514 to the SFRA pension fund annually, more than $3.1 million total. He said the reason for contributing beyond the provided state aid is because the SFRA pension funded ratio was “well below 100%.”
“The goal of the policy was to continue municipal contributions to the SFRA pension until it reached 100% funded,” Larson said.
In April, 2021 the city council revised the SFRA contribution policy with a goal of keeping the pension funded at 105-110% and continuing to provide an annual increase equal to the city’s cost of living adjustment.
“The policy gives the city the flexibility to contribute more money if the pension falls below 100% funded,” Larson said.
Last December, Larson said the city approved the SFRA’s request to increase the lump sum per year of service from $6,381 to $8,000 per year starting in 2022.
The SFRA also ended the monthly distribution option to new members. Larson said an actuarial assessment showed the increase the pension fund would see a decrease in the funded ratio over the next five years, but would stay above 110% funded.
Essentially, the plan allows for either a lump sum payment paid out once someone leaves the SFRA, and the other is a monthly distribution given for the rest of the member’s life. If married, the recipient’s spouse is able to collect it for their lifetime.
“It has been past practice at the City of Savage to increase the lump sum amount and monthly distribution amount by the same cost of living adjustment non-union employees receive,” Larson said.
Following a work session on Monday, the Council is expected to take a formal vote in December.