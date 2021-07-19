A 20-year-old drowned on Earley Lake in Burnsville on Sunday, according to the Dakota County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities responded to a missing person call around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
A search conducted by drone located a body submerged in shallow water on Earley Lake and the Dakota County Sheriff's Office Dive Team recovered the body of a 20-year-old victim.
"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim," the sheriff's office wrote.
The apparent drowning marks the third drowning incident in Burnsville this summer.
Ilyaas Said, 5, of Burnsville, died May 26 after drowning in the pool at the Southwind Village Apartments, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Three days later, Matthew Burst, 36, of Burnsville, drowned on Crystal Lake after authorities say he jumped into the water to help his girlfriend who’d fallen off a boat.
The identity of the Earley Lake drowning victim has not yet been released.