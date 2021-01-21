Updated Friday at 10:30 a.m.
A 16-year-old driver sustained serious injuries following a crash in Savage on Wednesday evening, according to local authorities.
Responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at County Road 42 and Highway 13 shortly before 10 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to the Savage Police Department.
A crash occurred when the 16-year-old driver traveling westbound on County Road 42 failed to stop at the red light, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
The westbound Toyota Yaris collided with a Honda Pilot traveling southbound on Highway 13.
The 16-year-old driver sustained serious injuries, according to police.
A crash report shows he was not wearing a seat belt.
Neither the driver or passenger of the Honda, both 18, were injured in the crash, according to the state patrol.
Earlier in the evening, two vehicles crashed nearby at the County Road 42 and Vernon Avenue intersection.
The crash occurred when a vehicle turning left to travel eastbound on County Road 42 failed to yield to the flashing arrow and struck a northbound vehicle, according to police.
There were no injuries.