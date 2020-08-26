A 27-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking incident that occurred this week in Burnsville.
The Bloomington Police Department arrested the suspect at Mall of America on Tuesday, according to Burnsville Police Sgt. Matt Smith. He's expected to soon be transported to the Dakota County Jail and formally charged.
The carjacking took place in the Target parking lot around 9:30 a.m. Monday, police said. The suspect threatened the victim at gunpoint before stealing the victim's motor vehicle and purse.
There's been an uptick in crime occurring Target parking lots metro-wide, Smith said.
In June, a 76-year-old woman was robbed in the Target parking lot in Savage around 10 a.m.
In that incident, police said an unidentified male suspect ran out of a vehicle and grabbed the woman’s purse from around her arm, causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect then jumped inside a vehicle, which sped off.