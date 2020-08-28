A 27-year-old St. Paul man is charged in connection with a Burnsville carjacking.
Dustin Michael Mcleod is charged with aggravated first-degree robbery in Dakota County District Court.
The carjacking took place in the Target parking lot around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
The victim told officers a man had pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle. Mcleod physicallly struggled with the victim and forcefully grabbed her by the elbow, charges state. He fled the scene in the victim's vehicle, which contained her purse and other personal belongings.
The incident left the victim with a large bruise.
Surveillance footage confirmed the victim's description of the robbery, charges state.
A store employee reported Mcleod had obtained a merchandise return card in the store using his Minnesota ID card. Later that day, the victim reported her credit cards had been used fraudulently across the metro.
A Washing County crime analyst reviewed surveillance footage and photographs related to the incidents and identified Mcleod as the card fraud suspect.
The Bloomington Police Department arrested Mcleod at the Mall of America on Tuesday, according to Burnsville Police Sgt. Matt Smith. Security officers at the mall located the stolen vehicle and used surveillance footage to locate Mcleod within the mall, charges state.
Mcleod had the victim's car keys and credit cards in his possession during the arrest.
After being arrested, Mcleod told officers he'd ingested methamphetamine and heroin, according to charging documents. He was transported to the hospital before being released and booked into the Dakota County Jail.
Inside the stolen vehicle, officers located additional evidence including a Daisy model 93 CO2 BB handgun, receipts for the fraudulent purchases and various hypodermic needles.
The day after his arrest, the victim identified Mcleod out of a photo lineup as her assailant.
Minnesota court records show Mcleod's previous convictions include careless driving, tampering with a motor vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle, giving a police officer a false name, disorderly conduct and several theft charges.
He's also been convicted of a felony firearm violation and possession of methamphetamine precursors with intent to manufacture.
The maximum sentence for the robbery charge is 20 years in prison and a $35,000 fine. Mcleod's bail or bond is set at $150,000 without conditions or $85,000 with conditions. His omnibus hearing is set for Sept. 23.