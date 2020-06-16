Arson is suspected in the fire that destroyed Savage Community Park's playground early Tuesday morning.
Savage Police Detective Sgt. Mike Schilz said no suspects have been identified. A preliminary estimate of the damages is around $120,000.
Responders were called to the scene around 1:15 a.m. after an officer patrolling the park's sports dome observed a flash and discovered the fire, Schiltz said.
The Savage Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke and the playground fully engulfed in flames, according to Savage Fire Chief Andrew Slama. Firefighters remained on scene for approximately one hour.
Arson is believed to be the cause, Slama said, but the scene didn't leave behind as many clues as a house fire might.
"Plastic structures burn so aggressively there's not a lot to dig through," he said.
The Savage Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call 952-882-2600.
Several arson fires have been reported in Savage in recent years.
On Sept. 8, 2019, the playground at Hidden Valley Elementary sustained approximately $20,000 in damages following a suspected arson fire.
Schiltz said surveillance footage appeared to show two individuals starting the fire around 1 a.m. that morning.
On Sept. 2, 2018, a suspected arson fire destroyed a vacant home in the 4600 block of County Road 42.
No arrests were made in either case.