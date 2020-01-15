A Savage Police vehicle was hit by a suspected drunk driver earlier this month, injuring an officer who was also injured in a similar crash in 2018.
Officer Alex Casey was transported to the hospital but has since returned to work, police said this week. Sydnie Victoria Davison, 30, of Minneapolis was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and fourth-degree DWI in connection to the incident.
According to charging documents, Casey was parked on the shoulder of Highway 13 near 126th Street West when his squad car was struck around 10:40 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Casey was seated in his vehicle at the time but wasn't wearing his seat belt, police said. He reported pain in his back and neck and was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
A preliminary test measured Davison's blood alcohol content at at 0.24. She reported no injuries, according to charging documents, but was also transported to the hospital.
Sydnie Davison's mother, Kellie Davison, 50, of Prior Lake was also arrested and charged with gross misdemeanor DWI after police said she arrived at the crash scene also intoxicated. Kellie Davison owns the Prior Lake License Bureau.
Savage Police declined to comment further, citing the ongoing criminal case.
In November 2018, Casey was assisting a stalled vehicle at the Highway 13 and Dakota Avenue intersection when his squad vehicle was rear-ended by a drunk driver.
Diante Cornell Smith, 22, of Apple Valley later pleaded guilty to criminal vehicle operation for causing bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol.
Casey was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries then as well. According to police, he was seated in the driver’s seat and wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision.
Minnesota's Ted Foss Move-Over Law requires drivers move over one full lane from stopped emergency vehicles when driving on a road with one or more lanes going each direction. If it’s not safe to move over, drivers are expected to slow down.